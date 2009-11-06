Home - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Today's Weather
Local Temperatures
Stormtracker Radar
Video Forecast
Today's Top Stories
More Top Headlines

Memorial ride honors Taunton man who saved lives during stabbing rampage Video included

A superhero to many, George Heath was remembered today with a memorial motorcycle ride raising money for a scholarship fund in his name.

Four arrested in connection with armed breaking and entering

By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 WAREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police arrested four suspects who allegedly fled the scene of an armed breaking and entering that happened around 6 a.m. Sunday morning at Pires Street in Wareham. According to a press release, a homeowner alerted police that he noticed unknown persons inside his home on the home security system. No one was home at the time of the incident. Upon arrival, two officers entered the home and hea...

Four beaches closed due to high bacteria counts

By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — After the closing of Oakland Beach on Friday, officials at The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommended closing two more Rhode Island beaches for swimming Sunday afternoon due to high bacteria counts. RIDOH recommended that Warren Town Beach and King Park Beach in Newport be closed Sunday afternoon. Conimicut Point Beach and Oakland Beach in Warwick remain&nbs...

K-9 Gronk joins Athol Police

By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 ATHOL, Mass. (WLNE) -- As training nears for the New England Patriots' Rober "Gronk" Gronkowski, a furrier Gronk wraps up his training and begins his work as a full-time K-9 officer in western Massachusetts. "Gronk," the one-year-old German Shepard was sworn into the Athol Police Department after completing training with his current handler, Officer Craig Deveneau, at the prestigious Boston ...

One person stabbed at Federal Hill festival

By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – As the Federal Hill Summer Festival wrapped up Saturday night, a 27-year-old man was stabbed on Atwells Avenue. Police say the stabbing occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Atwells Avenue and Messenger Street, nearby Rock & Rye Pub and the stage where live entertainment had just finished up for the second night of the three-day-long festival. The victim was transporte...

Rhode Islanders march to show support for President Trump Video included

Rhode Islanders show their support for President Trump along with recent marches that have been held nationwide. 

Police investigating third homicide of the year

By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are investigating the city’s third homicide of the year...

Providence police arrest two gun traffickers

By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested after guns and drugs were seized in Providence...

Man struck by vehicle overnight in Providence, driver fled scene

By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A 46-year-old man was hit by blue Honda CRV early Saturday morning at approximately 1:11 a.m.,,

Dead humpback whale carcass removed from shoreline

By: The Associated Press Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) _ Environmental officials have removed the carcass of a humpback whale that beached on the rocks at a Rhode Island state park...

Gov. Raimondo signs law streamlining solar panel permits

By: The Associated Press Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed legislation designed to make it easier for people to install rooftop solar panels...

Homeless man arrested for stabbing, found hiding in bedroom

Albert Parenteau. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department Albert Parenteau. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department

By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence Police arrested a man early Friday evening, who...

Attorney General's Office employee arrested for deleting criminal records Video included

By Kirsten Glavin  PROVIDENCE, RI – A Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) employee working at the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office was arrested Friday morning for tampering with data.

UPDATE: Two suspects arrested in NYC for connection in New Bedford shooting

By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WLNE) — New Bedford Police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon ..

Double arm amputee runs Boston Marathon for RI girl battling cancer

By: News Staff news@abc6.com BOSTON, Mass. – A double arm amputee ran in the Boston Marathon on Monday for a 12-year-old Rhode Islander battling cancer. Hector Picard finished his 26.2 mile run while clutching the photo of a 12-year-old from Smithfield. Picard ran the marathon in honor of Anna Kitada who is currently battling bone cancer and is an amputee herself. The pair met for the first time Friday. “I’m trying to get back to running again and because Hecto...

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rhode Islanders march to show support for President Trump

    Rhode Islanders march to show support for President Trump

    Rhode Islanders show their support for President Trump along with recent marches that have been held nationwide. 

    More >>

    Rhode Islanders show their support for President Trump along with recent marches that have been held nationwide. 

    More >>

  • Four arrested in connection with armed breaking and entering

    Four arrested in connection with armed breaking and entering

    By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 WAREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police arrested four suspects who allegedly fled the scene of an armed breaking and entering that happened around 6 a.m. Sunday morning at Pires Street in Wareham. According to a press release, a homeowner alerted police that he noticed unknown persons inside his home on the home security system. No one was home at the time of the incident. Upon arrival, two officers entered the home and hea...

    More >>

    By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 WAREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police arrested four suspects who allegedly fled the scene of an armed breaking and entering that happened around 6 a.m. Sunday morning at Pires Street in Wareham. According to a press release, a homeowner alerted police that he noticed unknown persons inside his home on the home security system. No one was home at the time of the incident. Upon arrival, two officers entered the home and hea...

    More >>

  • Four beaches closed due to high bacteria counts

    Four beaches closed due to high bacteria counts

    By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — After the closing of Oakland Beach on Friday, officials at The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommended closing two more Rhode Island beaches for swimming Sunday afternoon due to high bacteria counts. RIDOH recommended that Warren Town Beach and King Park Beach in Newport be closed Sunday afternoon. Conimicut Point Beach and Oakland Beach in Warwick remain&nbs...More >>
    By: News Staff Email: news@abc6.com Twitter: @ABC6 WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — After the closing of Oakland Beach on Friday, officials at The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommended closing two more Rhode Island beaches for swimming Sunday afternoon due to high bacteria counts. RIDOH recommended that Warren Town Beach and King Park Beach in Newport be closed Sunday afternoon. Conimicut Point Beach and Oakland Beach in Warwick remain&nbs...More >>
    •   

  • tell us more providence

    tell us more providence

    Smart shoppers maker better choices! Find out more information on products and businesses in southern New England!More >>

  • FCC Public File

    FCC Public File

    Click to view the WLNE-TV ABC6 online public file.  If you have any questions about the public file or you are a person with disabilities and need assistance, you can contact John Methia by email at jmethia@abc6.com or by phone at 401-453-8158 or email Chris Tzianabos at ctzianabos@abc6.com

    More >>

  • Closed Captioning

    Closed Captioning

    Closed captioning is an assistive technology for the hearing impaired that displays the audio portion of a television signal as printed words on the television screen. Closed captions are hidden as encoded

    More >>

    Closed captioning is an assistive technology for the hearing impaired that displays the audio portion of a television signal as printed words on the television screen. Closed captions are hidden as encoded

    More >>

  • Keep My TV

    Keep My TV

    This website is dedicated to empowering viewers to have the best options for their local news, entertainment and community programming. Millions of Americans value their broadcast channels – these areMore >>
    This website is dedicated to empowering viewers to have the best options for their local news, entertainment and community programming. Millions of Americans value their broadcast channels – these areMore >>

  • Harry: Weekdays at 4pm

    Harry: Weekdays at 4pm

  • The Insider

    The Insider

    Weeknights at 7pm -THE INSIDER takes viewers deeper inside Hollywood with in-depth stories, exclusive interviews and all that's trending in entertainment. From Star Watch, to celebrity Back Story and our Top Ten lists, THE INSIDER gives viewers more of what they want to know in the world of entertainment news.
       
    More >>

  • Inside Edition

    Inside Edition

    Weeknights at 7:30pm - Inside Edition is a daily syndicated newsmagazine show, anchored by emmy-award winner Deborah Norville. Established as a unique brand, Inside Edition is the only newsmagazine dedicated to award-winning investigative reporting, breaking news, entertainment and the "real people" stories of the day, tapping into the emotion of every story.More >>

  • Fall RIver Diocese Sunday Mass

    Fall RIver Diocese Sunday Mass

    WATCH THE TV MASS ONLINE

    The Television Mass airing each Sunday at 11 a.m. on WLNE-TV, channel 6, is now available online! For nearly 50 years, the Fall River Diocese has sponsored the Mass for those unable to attend a parish Mass because of age or infirmity.    More >>

  • Jack Hanna

    Jack Hanna

    JACK HANNA'S WILD COUNTDOWN -  Saturday Morning at 9am

    Prepare to be amazed by  true stories of some truly remarkable  animals in  Wild Countdown! From K-9 cops to dolphin detectives Jack Hanna brings you up close and personal with nature!


     







         More >>
Big Blue Box
Contests
Community Calendar
Pick of the Litter
Watch ABC Online
News Links
Program Schedule
Submit a Story
Community Calendar
Entertainment
Health
Your Town
Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.