Four arrested in connection with armed breaking and entering

WAREHAM, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police arrested four suspects who allegedly fled the scene of an armed breaking and entering that happened around 6 a.m. Sunday morning at Pires Street in Wareham. According to a press release, a homeowner alerted police that he noticed unknown persons inside his home on the home security system. No one was home at the time of the incident. Upon arrival, two officers entered the home and hea...

Four beaches closed due to high bacteria counts

WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — After the closing of Oakland Beach on Friday, officials at The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommended closing two more Rhode Island beaches for swimming Sunday afternoon due to high bacteria counts. RIDOH recommended that Warren Town Beach and King Park Beach in Newport be closed Sunday afternoon. Conimicut Point Beach and Oakland Beach in Warwick remain&nbs...

K-9 Gronk joins Athol Police

ATHOL, Mass. (WLNE) -- As training nears for the New England Patriots' Rober "Gronk" Gronkowski, a furrier Gronk wraps up his training and begins his work as a full-time K-9 officer in western Massachusetts. "Gronk," the one-year-old German Shepard was sworn into the Athol Police Department after completing training with his current handler, Officer Craig Deveneau, at the prestigious Boston ...

One person stabbed at Federal Hill festival

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – As the Federal Hill Summer Festival wrapped up Saturday night, a 27-year-old man was stabbed on Atwells Avenue. Police say the stabbing occurred shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Atwells Avenue and Messenger Street, nearby Rock & Rye Pub and the stage where live entertainment had just finished up for the second night of the three-day-long festival. The victim was transporte...

Rhode Islanders march to show support for President Trump Rhode Islanders show their support for President Trump along with recent marches that have been held nationwide.

Police investigating third homicide of the year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are investigating the city's third homicide of the year...

Providence police arrest two gun traffickers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Two men were arrested after guns and drugs were seized in Providence...

Man struck by vehicle overnight in Providence, driver fled scene

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – A 46-year-old man was hit by blue Honda CRV early Saturday morning at approximately 1:11 a.m.,,

Dead humpback whale carcass removed from shoreline

JAMESTOWN, R.I. (AP) _ Environmental officials have removed the carcass of a humpback whale that beached on the rocks at a Rhode Island state park...

Gov. Raimondo signs law streamlining solar panel permits

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) – Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed legislation designed to make it easier for people to install rooftop solar panels...

Homeless man arrested for stabbing, found hiding in bedroom
Albert Parenteau. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence Police arrested a man early Friday evening, who...

Attorney General's Office employee arrested for deleting criminal records
By Kirsten Glavin

PROVIDENCE, RI – A Bureau of Criminal Identification (BCI) employee working at the Rhode Island Attorney General's Office was arrested Friday morning for tampering with data.