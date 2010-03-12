Melissa Randall - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Anchor/ Reporter

Melissa Randall


Melissa Randall joined the ABC6 news team in July 2012 as a multi-media journalist and was promoted to morning anchor in December 2016. 
 She grew up in Millville, Mass., and now lives in beautiful Burrillville, Rhode Island with her husband, Kevin. 

Melissa's experience includes time as a reporter for Worcester News Tonight in Worcester, Mass. and New England Cable News in Newton, Mass. She has covered major stories including the Central/Western Mass. tornadoes, Hurricane Sandy, The Blizzard's of 2013 and 2015, The Boston Marathon Bombings, and the Aaron Hernandez murder investigation/trial. 

Melissa is a graduate of Curry College in Milton, Mass., where she earned a B.A. in Communications. At Curry, Melissa was the News 
Director at the award winning campus radio station, WMLN 91.5 FM. 

Melissa enjoys spending time with family and friends, cheering on the Burrillville Broncos football and basketball teams, and spending time 
on Rhode Island beaches. You can see Melissa anchoring ABC6 News Weekends.

If you would like to share a story idea, you can contact Melissa by e-mail at mrandall@abc6.com, or find her 
on Facebook (MelissaRandallWLNE) or Twitter @MRandallABC6 
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.