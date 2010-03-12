

Melissa Randall joined the ABC6 news team in July 2012 as a multi-media journalist and was promoted to morning anchor in December 2016.

She grew up in Millville, Mass., and now lives in beautiful Burrillville, Rhode Island with her husband, Kevin.



Melissa's experience includes time as a reporter for Worcester News Tonight in Worcester, Mass. and New England Cable News in Newton, Mass. She has covered major stories including the Central/Western Mass. tornadoes, Hurricane Sandy, The Blizzard's of 2013 and 2015, The Boston Marathon Bombings, and the Aaron Hernandez murder investigation/trial.



Melissa is a graduate of Curry College in Milton, Mass., where she earned a B.A. in Communications. At Curry, Melissa was the News

Director at the award winning campus radio station, WMLN 91.5 FM.



Melissa enjoys spending time with family and friends, cheering on the Burrillville Broncos football and basketball teams, and spending time

on Rhode Island beaches. You can see Melissa anchoring ABC6 News Weekends.



If you would like to share a story idea, you can contact Melissa by e-mail at mrandall@abc6.com, or find her

on Facebook (MelissaRandallWLNE) or Twitter @MRandallABC6

