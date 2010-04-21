Account Executive - WLNE-TV ABC6 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Account Executive - WLNE-TV ABC6

Account Executive – ABC6 in Providence, Rhode Island is looking for a sales professional with sales experience to join this growing ABC affiliate as an Account Executive. We need an enthusiastic, accountable individual to work with local and regional clients– at the agency and local levels. This position is a great opportunity for someone looking for a move into a top 60 market. Please send resume to cantonio@abc6.com .

Cristina Antonio

Business Manager

ABC6

10 Orms Street

Providence, RI 02904

No phone calls please.  WLNE-TV / ABC6 is and equal opportunity employer.

