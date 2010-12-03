ABC6 Internships

WLNE-TV extends prospective college students the opportunity to intern in several areas of television broadcasting while receiving academic credit. The ABC6 family prides itself in providing participants with a unique learning experience relevant to their majoring field.
Internships are offered in the following areas for all semesters: news, weather, sales, IT, and marketing and production.
If you are enthusiastic, hard working, and want an unequaled intern experience in the local news market, please download the application form here.
Application deadlines:
Fall Semester: July 15
Spring Semester: November 30
Summer Semester: April 15
Mail applications to:
WLNE-TV / ABC6
ATTN: Internship Coordinator
10 Orms Street
Providence, RI 02904
Click here to see our ABC6 Contests page!More >>