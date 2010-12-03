ABC6 Internships - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

ABC6 Internships

Posted: Updated:

WLNE-TV extends prospective college students the opportunity to intern in several areas of television broadcasting while receiving academic credit. The ABC6 family prides itself in providing participants with a unique learning experience relevant to their majoring field.

Internships are offered in the following areas for all semesters: news, weather, sales, IT, and marketing and production.

If you are enthusiastic, hard working, and want an unequaled intern experience in the local news market, please download the application form here.

Application deadlines:

  • Fall Semester: July 15

  • Spring Semester: November 30

  • Summer Semester: April 15

Mail applications to:

WLNE-TV / ABC6

ATTN: Internship Coordinator

10 Orms Street

Providence, RI 02904

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.