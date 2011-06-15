Newscast Video Editor

Editor

WLNE/ABC6 Television in Providence, RI is looking for a full-time video editor. This person will be responsible for editing video for newscasts and other production duties as assigned. In addition, this person will be asked to shoot video in breaking news situations or asked to fill in as a photographer for vacation relief. Ability to shoot and light for special projects a plus. Candidates should have working knowledge of Adobe Premiere, an understanding of video editing for newscasts and have the ability to work well under pressure. This position requires working Saturday and Sunday nights as needed as well as holidays.

