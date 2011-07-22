Multimedia Journalist

WLNE-TV ABC6 is looking for a Multimedia

Journalist with the ability to seek out and tenaciously pursue stories,

shoot and edit compelling pieces, and provide meaningful live shots.

We are looking for a self-motivated individual who strives to get to

news first and present details in a creative way that best benefits the

viewer. Our Multimedia Journalists are accurate, strong storytellers

with a team attitude who produce content on-air, on our website, and on

social media. Applicants must be willing to work various shifts and

appreciate the fact that this is a fast-paced environment in which news

can break at any time.

No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.

Please email your resume and cover letter(stating referring

source) to:cantonio@abc6.com.

Business Manager/HR

WLNE ABC6

10 Orms Street

Providence, RI 02904