Multimedia Journalist
WLNE-TV ABC6 is looking for a Multimedia
Journalist with the ability to seek out and tenaciously pursue stories,
shoot and edit compelling pieces, and provide meaningful live shots.
We are looking for a self-motivated individual who strives to get to
news first and present details in a creative way that best benefits the
viewer. Our Multimedia Journalists are accurate, strong storytellers
with a team attitude who produce content on-air, on our website, and on
social media. Applicants must be willing to work various shifts and
appreciate the fact that this is a fast-paced environment in which news
can break at any time.
No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.
Please email your resume and cover letter(stating referring
source) to:cantonio@abc6.com.
Business Manager/HR
WLNE ABC6
10 Orms Street
Providence, RI 02904
