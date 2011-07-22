Reporter/Photojournalist – ABC6 in Providence, Rhode Island is looking for an experienced Multi-Media Journalist. This job requires you to generate story ideas, shoot and edit your stories and front them live. You are also responsible for updating the web, facebook and tweeting throughout the day. We are looking for a team player, willing to juggle many tasks. Please email a resume and link to your work to the News Director, Kelly Johnston at kjohnston@abc6.com .



No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.