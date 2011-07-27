Sales Assistant - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Sales Assistant

Posted: Updated:

Sales Assistant- Are you energetic, self motivated and good with deadlines? Skilled in Excel, Word and Power Point? Would you like to put these skills to work in a fast-paced energy filled environment where not two days are alike? Then we would like to talk with you about becoming a member of our team! This is a full-time position offering competitive pay, insurance, 401k, paid holidays and vacation. Please email resume, and cover letter (stating referring source) to: cantonio@abc6.com.

No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.

Cristina Antonio

Business Manager/HR

WLNE ABC6

10 Orms Street

Providence, RI 02904

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.