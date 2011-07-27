Sales Assistant- Are you energetic, self motivated and good with deadlines? Skilled in Excel, Word and Power Point? Would you like to put these skills to work in a fast-paced energy filled environment where not two days are alike? Then we would like to talk with you about becoming a member of our team! This is a full-time position offering competitive pay, insurance, 401k, paid holidays and vacation. Please email resume, and cover letter (stating referring source) to: cantonio@abc6.com.

No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.

Cristina Antonio

Business Manager/HR

WLNE ABC6

10 Orms Street

Providence, RI 02904