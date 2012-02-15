Operations PA/MC Operator

WLNE TV ABC6 Providence, Rhode Island a Citadel Broadcasting station, seeks a part time Newscast
Production Assistant and Weekend Master Control Operator. Technical and live broadcast experience and organizational skills
required. Proficiency with Inscriber a plus. Audio Board experience preferred. Studio
production and typing skills required. Must be able to work weekends .
This is an operations department position and consists of audio operation and graphic build for our weekly newscasts as well as weekend Master Control operation.
Attention to detail a MUST. Previous live control room experience and skills a plus. Must be able to make decisions under deadline pressure. Must be capable of interacting positively and productively with our production team.
Email resumes to Cristina Antonio at cantonio@abc6.com
No phone calls please. WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.
