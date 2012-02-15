Prog-OpPA-MC - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Operations PA/MC Operator

Posted: Updated:

WLNE TV ABC6 Providence, Rhode Island a Citadel Broadcasting station, seeks a part time Newscast

Production Assistant and Weekend Master Control Operator. Technical and live broadcast experience and organizational skills

required. Proficiency with Inscriber a plus. Audio Board experience preferred. Studio

production and typing skills required. Must be able to work weekends .

This is an operations department position and consists of audio operation and graphic build for our weekly newscasts as well as weekend Master Control operation.

Attention to detail a MUST. Previous live control room experience and skills a plus. Must be able to make decisions under deadline pressure. Must be capable of interacting positively and productively with our production team.

Email resumes to Cristina Antonio at cantonio@abc6.com

No phone calls please.  WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.