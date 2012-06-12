Newscast Producer - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Newscast Producer

Producer – ABC6  in Providence, Rhode Island is looking for a creative and energetic newscast producer who has the ability to juggle breaking and daily news.  We want a producer who is a strong writer, takes ownership of the newscast and understands relevant news content and viewer benefit.  Only producers with significant booth and editorial experience will be considered.  Please email send your resume (stating referring source) to:

Cristina Antonio

Business Manager

cantonio@abc6.com

No phone calls please.  WLNE-TV / ABC6 is an equal opportunity employer.


