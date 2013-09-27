Win a Trip for 2 to the CMA's

Enter below to win!! Contest ends October 16th at 11:59pm

Total value of trip $2,840

2 Tickets to "The 51st Annual CMA Awards" ceremony and broadcast (Wednesday, Nov. 8, in Nashville) Round trip airfare from Providence or Boston

- Hotel accommodations at the famed Gaylord Opryland Resort (www.gaylordopryland.com) (double occupancy) for 2 nights, (check in Tuesday, 11/7 and check out Thursday, 11/9)

o Accommodations include:

§ Breakfast at Gaylord Opryland each morning

§ Round-trip awards show shuttle transportation

§ Designated Gaylord staff to book and confirm travel arrangements

§ Airport Meet and Greet by a Gaylord Representative

§ Daily Resort access, including wired and wireless high speed internet access in guest rooms and atriums; Fitness Center access; designated complimentary in-room beverages; scheduled complex shuttle service; daily newspaper, and more

§ Complimentary services, including In-house Concierge and designated Gaylord Opryland Trip Escort to CMA group events

- 2 Tickets to the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum

- Commemorative CMA Awards gift bag, with collectible autographed by a Country artist

- Round trip ground transportation between the airport and hotel

** Note: Although it is unlikely to occur, trip package details are subject to change without notice

This prize is subject to any state, federal or any other taxes. Any outside expenses accrued by the winner are the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are at fair market value, nor are they able to be substituted or transferred. WLNE (ABC6) may substitute a prize of greater or equal value. Alternate prize winners will be selected if these requirements are not met. Alternate winners are subject to these requirements as well.



Prize winners may be required to sign tax forms or other legal documents and a release from WLNE. This will be to release WLNE and any sponsors from liability related to the contest and receipt and use of the prize.



If contact with the winner is not established, WLNE may select and alternate winner. Only prize winners will be contacted by WLNE.

Odds of winning depend on the number of entries.

Must be 21 years of age or older to enter.