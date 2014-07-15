Win 4 Tickets to On Your Feet at PPAC and a $250 Gift Card to Los Andes Restaurant!

Win 4 tickets to On Your Feet at PPAC, January 30th through February 4th, and also win a $250 gift card to Los Andes Restaurant! Visit Los Andes and fill out a contest slip or fill out the form below for your chance to win! Three runner-ups will be selected to win a pair of tickets to On Your Feet. Don't miss your chance!

About the Show:

From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Emilio and Gloria Estefan came to America and

broke through all barriers to become a crossover sensation at the very top of the pop music world. But just when they thought they had it all, they almost lost everything.



From international superstardom to life-threatening tragedy, ON YOUR FEET! takes you

behind the music and inside the real story of this record-making and groundbreaking couple who, in the face of adversity, found a way to end up on their feet.



Directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots), with choreography by Olivier Award winner Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys) and an original book by Academy Award® winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman), ON YOUR FEET! features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century — and one of the most inspiring stories in music history.



Contest Rules: No Purchase necessary. Contest void where prohibited. Contest is open to only residents of southern New England, living within the WLNE-TV ABC6 viewing area. Must be 18 years of age or older to enter. One winner will be selected at random. Chances of winning are dependent on the number of applicants.



Contest starts Wednesday January 17th and ends Tuesday January 23rd.





Grand Prize Value: $370

Runner-Up Prize Value: $120



Winner will be notified via email and must pick up tickets at the station during normal business hours Monday - Friday 9 am-5pm







Eligibility: Only one winner per household in a 30 day period for all contests held on abc6.com . Entrants must live within the WLNE-ABC6 viewing area. Employees, members of employees immediate family or ABC6-WLNE agents of any sponsor and their respective members, subsidiaries, affiliates, distributors, members of competing media, as well as associated advertising and promotional agencies are not eligible to participate.



Acceptance of the prize shall be considered winners consent of having their name, likeness and voice used without further compensation for advertising and promotional purposes. All winners by acceptance of prize, agree to release all sponsors, employees and affiliates from any and all liability, claims or actions of any kind whatsoever from injuries, damages or loss to persons and property which may be sustained in connection with the use of any prize. All taxes, assessments, fees and costs resulting from acceptance or use of any prize shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Prizes are non-redeemable for cash and are not transferable.



We will not be held responsible for malfunctions of the website, forms or technical issues.



ABC6-WLNE reserves the right to change contest dates and substitute prizes for something of equal value.



Sponsor: PPAC and Los Andes