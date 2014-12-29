Rebecca Turco joined the ABC6 news team in October 2014 as a multimedia journalist, and became an ABC6 News weekend anchor in December 2016.

A Westerly native, Rebecca spent two years at WOAY-TV in Oak Hill, West Virginia before returning home to the Ocean State. She began as a multimedia journalist and eventually worked her way up to morning anchor/producer. Prior to that, she worked as a freelance associate producer at News 12 Connecticut in Norwalk.

Rebecca graduated summa cum laude from Quinnipiac University with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in political science. While there, she participated in the student-run weekly newscast Q30 News, working as an associate producer during her senior year.

Rebecca enjoys spending time with family and friends, summertime at the beach with a good book, binge-watching her favorite television shows and lounging with her dog.

If you have a story idea you would like to share or just want to say hi, you can email Rebecca (rturco@abc6.com), "like" her on Facebook (RebeccaTurcoABC6), and "follow" her on Twitter (@RTurcoABC6).