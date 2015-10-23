Kainani Stevens - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Reporter

Kainani Stevens

Early hours have never stopped Kainani Stevens from accurately reporting on breaking stories that affect your life. This drive for excellence led her to join the ABC6 news team in May 2015. A native of Maine, Kainani is a 2011 graduate of Northeastern University where she double majored in journalism and communication studies. She had the privilege of interning at NESN, 890 ESPN radio and WEEI-AM, where she was selected to report from inside the Red Sox clubhouse. Kai then moved to Springfield, MA to begin working at WGGB-TV, where she expertly served the roles of sports anchor and reporter for two years. 
 
Kainani’s passion has enabled her to report on some of the biggest sporting events in the nation ranging from the nail biting 2010 NBA Finals, to the triumph of the Red Sox in the 2013 World Series, to the 2015 Patriots’ Super Bowl Parade through downtown Boston. 
 
Outside of work Kai can usually be found asking if it’s OK to pet your dog, eating her way through Providence, or binge watching Netflix. 
 
Feel free to send along any story ideas or fantasy football advice. Both are greatly appreciated. 
 
Email: kstevens@abc6.com
 
Twitter: @KainaniStevens

 

