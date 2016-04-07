Today's Forecast

58°

48°

Mostly cloudy tonight. Mid 30s.

Thursday, partly sunny and breezy. Mid to upper 50s inland, 50° at the coast. Thursday night, isolated rain showers. A mild night with low temps in the upper 40s.

Friday, partly sunny and mild. 60s inland. 60° at the coast. Friday night, a few clouds and mild. Around 50°.

Saturday, partly sunny and warm. 70° inland and 60° at the coast. Saturday night, cloudy with a few showers with a big drop in temp. Low 40s.

Sunday, that change in temp Saturday night will stick around Sunday. Steady temps in the low to mid 40s all day. Plenty of clouds with a scattered showers. A cool and damp day. Sunday night, rain and breezy. Around 40°.

Monday, rain and breezy. Mid to upper 50s. Rain may be heavy at times, especially for the afternoon. Monday night, rain early, cloudy late. Around 40°.

Tuesday, partly sunny. Low 50s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny. Mid to upper 50s.

Jeff Desnoyers, ABC6 StormTracker Meteorologist

jdesnoyers@abc6.com



