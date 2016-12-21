BREAKING: First baby born with Zika virus

By: News staff

news@abc6.com

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island health officials confirm that a baby Born in Rhode Island has the Zika virus.

According to the Department of Health, this is the first infant born with the virus.

The department tells ABC6 News that the case is travel-related, which means it happened in an area with an active transmission.

Zika is spread primarily through infected mosquitoes, but in some cases, it has also been spread sexually.

There have been several cases of Zika in Rhode Island that have been all travel-related.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016