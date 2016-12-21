First Rhode Island baby born with Zika virus

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island health officials confirm a Rhode Island infant has been born with the Zika virus.

Authorities say this is the first infant born with the virus in Rhode Island.

The baby was born in November at Women and Infants without any defects.

Doctors only discovered the Zika virus after testing.

The Department of Health says the mother traveled to a Zika prevalent area while pregnant.

The mother did not have any symptoms, but the baby was tested because of the travel risk factor.

Officials will not say where the mother traveled to.

“We enroll them in the US Zika Virus Registry which is run by the CDC. And we communicate with the pediatrician to make sure that they have all the CDC guidance on how to care for this baby and monitor this baby over time,” said Daniela Quilliam; Rhode Island Department of Health.

Zika is spread primarily through infected mosquitoes, but in some cases, it has also been spread sexually.

The most serious birth defect associated with the Zika virus is an under developed brain.

There have been several cases of Zika in Rhode Island that have been all travel related.

