Police: Woman with drawn-on mustache robs credit union

By: The Associated Press

WEBSTER, M.A. - Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say tried to throw off investigators by drawing a mustache on her face to rob a credit union.

Webster police say the suspect entered the Webster First Federal Credit Union at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and gave a teller a threatening note.

Police Lt. Michael Shaw said the woman got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s, who was wearing glasses and a blue hooded jacket at the time of the robbery.

The credit union's president said in a statement that no one was hurt and employee safety is of the “utmost importance.”

