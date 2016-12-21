Police: Woman with drawn-on mustache robs credit union - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Woman with drawn-on mustache robs credit union

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of The Webster Police Department Courtesy of The Webster Police Department
Courtesy of The Webster Police Department Courtesy of The Webster Police Department

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WEBSTER, M.A. - Police in Massachusetts are looking for a woman they say tried to throw off investigators by drawing a mustache on her face to rob a credit union.              

Webster police say the suspect entered the Webster First Federal Credit Union at about 1 p.m. Tuesday and gave a teller a threatening note.              

Police Lt. Michael Shaw said the woman got away with an undisclosed amount of money.              

The suspect was described as a white woman in her mid-20s to mid-30s, who was wearing glasses and a blue hooded jacket at the time of the robbery.              

The credit union's president said in a statement that no one was hurt and employee safety is of the “utmost importance.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.