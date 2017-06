By: News Staff

SEEKONK, M.A. - Police delivered tons of presents to 400 children in Olneyville Tuesday night.

The event is called Olneyville "Operation Navidad," and officers go door to door to make sure everyone gets a present this year.

The event is part of an effort to strengthen the relationship between residents and officers, and to bring some joy to people in need.

