Child and 3 animals saved in Seekonk house fire

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

SEEKONK, M.A. - A child was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation after crews responded to a house fire in Seekonk Wednesday evening.

"They encountered heavy fire in the basement area," said Michael Healy, Chief of the Seekonk Fire Department.

Authorities responded to 151 Allen Ave in Seekonk, sometime after 3:00 p.m., and made entry through the garage. They found two adults and child outside of the home, when they arrived. Two dogs were saved, while a cat had to be revived on scene and transported to a vet.

"The cat was a little groggy, we gave it some oxygen here on the scene," said Chief Healy.

The home, owned by Seekonk Board of Selectmen Chairman, David Andrade was seriously damaged in the basement and first floor. His neighbor, Charles Beauchamp told ABC6, "When we saw the fire truck come by, we knew it must be one of our neighbors. And I looked out and saw that it was David Andrade's house."

"Earlier in the day they ignited a wood stove in the basement. It had been burning for a couple of hours. We're not sure if that could be the cause of the fire, but again, the fire is still under investigation," Chief Healy told ABC6 News.

An investigation is ongoing into the cause of the fire.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016