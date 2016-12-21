Northeast railroad proposal causing controversy in Charlestown

By Alana Cerrone

acerrone@abc6.com

@Alana_Cerrone

Mike Rzewuski has owned his Charlestown home for over 40 years. But he's worried that his Christmases there are numbered.

"That line is gonna be right in the middle."

His property lies in the path of the Federal Railroad Administration's nearly $130 billion project to improve the Northeast Corridor, which stretches from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

Part of the proposal is to move and straighten out existing tracks in Charlestown. "There are a lot of homes through this area – it’s unnecessary for the money they want to spend we could do a lot more, better things."

Rzewuski says he found out Monday. He's already signed a petition created by lifelong Charlestown resident Kevin Tanner. "It’s mostly the environmental concern and the impact to local wildlife refuges. Charlestown is a very nature-oriented town there’s a lot of wildlife around here, and beaches."

Both Tanner and Rzewuski say they've voiced their concerns to Senator Jack Reed. He assures nothing will be done without input from residents, but also says the alternative to the plan is much worse.

"If we had been bypassed - if they had proposed an alternative route that went from Boston to Connecticut to New York that would've been a detriment. We couldn’t easily commute to New York we couldn’t easily commute to Boston. It would inhibit our economic growth. The concept is good the details have to be worked out."

The project would span several decades, so work would not begin immediately. The town council is holding a meeting January 9 to discuss the matter, followed by a public information session January 10.

ABC6 News will bring any developments as they happen.

© WLNE-TV 2016