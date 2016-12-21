Gloucester Man Charged After Crashing Into School Bus - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Gloucester Man Charged After Crashing Into School Bus

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

GLOUCESTER, M.A. – Caleb M. Andersen, 20, of Gloucester, was charged Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle into a school bus with children on board.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., police responded to Essex Avenue and Welch Lane for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus.

Officials say Andersen was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Anderson was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

In addition, Anderson may be charged with operating under the influence of drugs pending an investigation by the Gloucester Police.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.