Gloucester Man Charged After Crashing Into School Bus

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

GLOUCESTER, M.A. – Caleb M. Andersen, 20, of Gloucester, was charged Wednesday morning after crashing his vehicle into a school bus with children on board.

At approximately 7:20 a.m., police responded to Essex Avenue and Welch Lane for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a school bus.

Officials say Andersen was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Anderson was charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.

In addition, Anderson may be charged with operating under the influence of drugs pending an investigation by the Gloucester Police.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016