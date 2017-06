Courtesy of The Derby Police Department

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

DERBY, C.T. - Derby Police say they have seized 55 pounds of the potent prescription painkiller fentanyl from a tractor trailer.

Authorities say the drugs found in the truck's cab during a traffic stop Wednesday morning has a street value of roughly $1.5 million.

The driver, a 47-year-old Arizona man, was taken into custody and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016