PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Providence man is being held without bail after being arraigned on murder charges on Wednesday.

Pablo Mendoza is accused of killing Harold Northup last July.

44-year-old Northup was shot in his car while he was waiting outside a Chinese restaurant in Providence.

Police say there is no known motive at this time.

