Multi-agency sting busts 5 for selling counterfeit designer goods

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – A multi-agency investigation lead to the seizure of 181 counterfeit designer products valued at over $23,000, authorities say.

After a month long investigation, officials from the Smithfield, Johnston, and Bristol Police Departments responded to various Pick N Pay locations on December 15th, 2016, and executed search warrants.

Upon arrival at each Pick N Pay location, police seized counterfeit Burberry, Gucci, Kate Spade, Michael Kors, and Prada handbags and wristlets.

Authorities also seized counterfeit The North Face hats and gloves, along with various counterfeit NFL and MLB items.

The following people were charged with counterfeiting and altering trademarks:

48-year-old Muhammad Yasin, of Barrington.

23-year-old Raghavender Choula, of Providence.

69-year-old Sukhdev Singh, of Attleboro.

35-year-old Saeed Azam, of Warwick.

38-year-old Geutam Adhikari, of Providence.

No further information is available at this time.

