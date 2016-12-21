North Providence officer files sexual harassment lawsuit against - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

North Providence officer files sexual harassment lawsuit against acting chief

By: The Associated Press

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The highest ranking female police officer in North Providence has filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against superiors.     

Lt. Diana Perez says in the suit filed on Wednesday that her civil rights were violated. The city's acting police chief, Christopher Pelagio, and Mayor Charles Lombardi are named in the complaint.              

Perez initially wrote the mayor to say she was being subjected to a hostile and humiliating work environment.

She later filed a petition with the Rhode Island Human Rights Commission stating she was routinely discriminated against because of her gender.             

The Providence Journal reports that Perez has been on leave due to stress since April.              

Lombardi has said he'll fire Pelagio if Perez's claims are proven true.             

Pelagio says he's confident that an ongoing investigation will vindicate him.

