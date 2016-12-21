Student spreads holiday cheer with Christmas party for African immigrants

By: News Staff

SMITHFIELD,R.I. - A Bryant University student working with a Providence non-profit threw a Christmas party for African immigrants and refugees on Wednesday.

Emily Sheehan, a sophomore at the university, began working with Higher Ground International for one of her classes.

The organization helps teach African immigrants how to read and write.

Sheehan says she threw the Christmas party because the women she works with don't have family in the United States to celebrate with.

"They come over here and they're willing to learn they're willing to be integrated into an American lifestyle. Because they want the best life that they can have. And they got away from all that tragedy in Africa to come here for a better life," said Sheehan.

Senator Jack Reed was also in attendance, and was even greeted with a native song.

