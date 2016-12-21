P-Bruins Take Down Comets with Three First Period Goals - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

P-Bruins Take Down Comets with Three First Period Goals

Posted:

P-Bruins news release...

Utica, NY – The Providence Bruins defeated the Utica Comets Wednesday night 3-1 to kick off their five-game road trip. Matt Grzelcyk, Jake DeBrusk and Rob O’Gara each scored for the P-Bruins while Zane McIntyre got the start in net.

The P-Bruins offense dominated the first period, netting three goals in the period. Grzelcyk broke through first at 3:19 for with his second career AHL goal, taking the puck at the left point and firing a shot past Thatcher Demko. Sean Kuraly and AJ White picked up assists on the goal as Providence went up 1-0. DeBrusk added to the lead at 7:46, breaking away from the defense to beat Demko top left corner for his sixth goal of the season.

Chris Porter and Colby Cave has the helpers on the play as Providence led 2-0. It would quickly become 3-0, as at 12:11 the P-Bruins capitalized on a penalty kill. After exiting the penalty box, O’Gara took a quick Sean Kuraly pass and beat Demko for his first goal of the season. Demko was pulled and the Bruins led 3-0 entering the first intermission.

Utica showed life in the second period, scoring the only goal of the period at 9:56. David Shields took a shot that Darren Archibald deflected past McIntyre for his eighth goal of the season as the Comets narrowed the gap to 3-1 after two periods. That would be the last time either team found the back of the net, as Providence controlled play in the third and won by the final of 3-1.

McIntyre earned his eighth win in net, stopping 35 of 36 shots he faced to stay undefeated on the season. Demko stopped just 5 of 8 shots before being pulled in the first, though his replacement Michael Garteig stopped all 18 shots he faced after coming in. Providence was 0-2 on the power play and 4-4 on the penalty kill.

Providence is off until after the Holiday as they won’t continue their road trip until December 26 when they visit the Albany Devils at 7 pm.

