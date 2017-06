By Ken Bell

kbell@abc6.com

North Kingstown surprised defending state champion Hendricken with a dominating road win, 85 to 69. Ryan Maloney led the Skippers with 19. The Hawks Justin Muzzula scored a game high 34.

In girls basketball, Juanita Sanchez defeated Pilgrim, 49 to 34. The game was played at Warwick Vets. Mariah Rosario led the Cavaliers with 25 points.