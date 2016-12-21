Patriots Activate QB Jacoby Brissett - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Patriots Activate QB Jacoby Brissett

Posted: Updated:

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have activated rookie quarterback Jacoby Brissett following a two-month stint on injured reserve recovering from a right thumb injury.

Brissett was added to New England's 53-man roster Wednesday. To make room, the Patriots released rookie defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton.

Brissett had to play with Tom Brady suspended and with usual backup Jimmy Garoppolo suffering a shoulder injury in Week 2.

Brissett helped the Patriots finish off their victory over Miami, and started in a 27-0 victory over Houston the following week. But he struggled to move the offense in the team's 16-0 loss to Buffalo Oct. 2.

For the season, Brissett has thrown for 400 yards, with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Hamilton played in two games with one start and had four tackles.

