Police in New Hampshire are searching for man who stole a car while impersonating a Massachusetts State Police trooper.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into a Nissan dealership asking to take a car for a test drive, but he never came back with the car.

Investigators say the man was wearing a jacket with a state police emblem on it provided the dealership with a fake name and badge.

