RI State Police investigating deadly crash on 95 South

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island State Police are investigating several deadly accidents Thursday morning one of which shut down a significant portion of 95 South in Providence.

The road has since reopened.

The road on 95 South in Providence, just before the 6-10 connector, has opened and there is no issues at the moment.

ABC6 News has confirmed that at least one person has died from this single car crash.

Providence Fire and State Police were called in at approximately 3 a.m. for a crash on 95 just after Exit 23.

On scene, the remnants of an electronic construction sign and the shell of a car that smashed into the center median remain.

State police are now handling the investigation into how this crash happened.

The accident did occur in a large curve in the road, which could have potentially played a part.

