Kellyanne Conway is heading to the White House - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Kellyanne Conway is heading to the White House

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is headed to the White House, where she will serve as counselor to the president.

The announcement was made by the president-elect’s transition team early Thursday.           

Conway served as Trump’s third campaign manager and is widely credited with helping guide him to victory.

She is also a frequent guest on television news programs.

Conway had said previously that she planned to move her family to Washington to serve Trump, either inside or outside the administration.

The transition team says Conway “will work with senior leadership” in the White House “to effectively message and execute the administration’s legislative priorities and actions.”

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.