Prosecutors: ‘Making a Murderer’ convict’s confession legal - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Prosecutors: ‘Making a Murderer’ convict’s confession legal

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

MADISON, Wis. (AP )— State attorneys are arguing a Wisconsin prison inmate featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer” voluntarily confessed to helping rape and kill a photographer and should remain behind bars.

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in 2007 in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach. He told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family’s Manitowoc County salvage yard.

A federal magistrate judge ruled in August that detectives falsely promised leniency in exchange for his confession and ordered Dassey released. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the release pending a state appeal.

Deputy Solicitor General Luke Berg filed a brief Wednesday arguing Dassey’s coercion claims have no legal or factual basis and the 7th Circuit has upheld techniques the detectives used.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.