UPDATE: Tractor trailer cleared after rolling over on 95 North

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Police and fire crews have successfully cleared the scene where a tractor trailer had rolled over Thursday afternoon on I-95 North at the S curves near Exit 29 in Pawtucket.

The driver was sent to the hospital with no word yet on how badly he was hurt.

ABC6 News caught up with Papi White of Brockton, who was driving along 95 North in Pawtucket when the unthinkable happened.

"What I saw in the front is the truck swinging as he's trying to go to the turn," said Papi White. "The truck leaned to the side and crashed over here."

White says he was several cars behind this tractor trailer when it came crashing to the ground; comparing the sound to a bomb going off.

"Very loud. It was ugly," said White.

The crash happened around noon, blocking all lanes of traffic by exit 29.

State Police told ABC6 News no other cars were involved.

On the other hand, traffic was backed up for hours.

Authorities say it took two hours for crews to re-open the left lane, and nearly three more before the truck was towed.

A representative for the trucking company Road-One told ABC6 the driver was walking and talking before being rushed to the hospital.

"Seeing something like this, especially seeing the debris everywhere, your first thought comes into your head: Is the person alive? Are they okay?" said Brittany Bouchie.

Brittany Bouchie of Pawtucket joined the crowds of people watching in shock.

She says crashes along the "S" curve are far too common.

"I've seen my fair share of crashes but this is by far probably the worst I've seen," said Bouchie.

