Trump names senior communications team

Trump names senior communications team

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press and WLNE-TV

news@abc6.com

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is announcing his senior communications team.

The transition office said Thursday that Sean Spicer will be White House press secretary. Spicer is the former communications director for the Republican National Committee.

The Barrington native graduated from Portsmouth Abbey in 1989 and received his masters in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College in 2012.

"This is the pinnacle of his career," his mother Kathryn Spicer told ABC6 News over the phone.  "We are so incredibly proud of him."

Jason Miller will be the director of communications. Campaign spokeswoman Hope Hicks will be director of strategic communications, while Dan Scavino will be director of social media.

Hicks and Scavino were original members of the Republican businessman's campaign. Miller joined after Trump became the presumptive nominee.

And Spicer is an ally of incoming White House chief of staff Reince Priebus who took a more central role during the transition.

Campaign manager Kellyanne Conway is the frequent TV presence who will serve as counselor to the president.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

