Armed robbery suspect wanted by North Attleboro police

Armed robbery suspect wanted by North Attleboro police

By: News Staff

NORTH ATTLEBORO, M.A. – North Attleboro Police are seeking the public’s help in searching for an armed robbery suspect.

According to police, officers responded around 2:00 a.m., Thursday morning, at the Cumberland Farms on Commonwealth Avenue for the report of an armed robbery.

Surveillance footage showed a man believed to be in his late 20’s, wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, black scarf, and black sweatpants.

The suspect was also seen with a black handgun.

Police say the suspect may have left the scene in a small dark car, potentially blue in color, with a fin or spoiler on the back.

Anyone with information leading to the apprehension of the suspect is encouraged to call North Attleboro Police Department at:  (508) 695-1212.

