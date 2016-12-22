Woman gets prison time for role in severing man's finger

By: The Associated Press

FALL RIVER, M.A - A Fall River woman has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for her role in the severing of a man's finger.

The Bristol district attorney says 51-year-old Donna Silvia was sentenced Thursday following her conviction by a jury earlier this month on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Prosecutors say in March 2012 an employee at Columbia Towing was accused by Silvia, his boss, of stealing money.

She ordered him to write a confession despite his repeated denials.

They say that when the man refused, another man used pipe cutters to sever the victim's right pinky finger, which was never recovered.

Prosecutors say Silvia told the victim to report the loss of his finger as an accident that did not happen at her business.

