Providence man pleads guilty to child porn charge

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Federal prosecutors say a Providence man has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.              

Authorities say they found nearly 300 videos and more than 400 images of child pornography on computers that belonged to 57-year-old David Skally.              

Skally was arrested as part of a wider investigation into an internet bulletin board whose users were provided a link to a file sharing site from which child pornography could be accessed, viewed and downloaded.             

Records showed, among other things, that child pornography was downloaded using an IP address associated with the Skally's Providence residence.              

Skally was placed under home confinement pending sentencing on March 9.

