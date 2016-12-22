Patriot’s Day film challenged by bomber's widow - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Patriot’s Day film challenged by bomber's widow

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A lawyer for one of the Boston Marathon bombers has a bone to pick with producers of the new movie “Patriots Day.”

The attorney for Katherine Russell takes issue with the moviemakers' suggestion that she knew something was up before the attack, and didn't cooperate with investigators afterward.

The lawyer for Russell says the portrayal is “just not true.” Russell was never charged with any wrongdoing.

But an FBI agent who worked in Boston during the bombings says the portrayal of Russell is the movie is spot-on.             

