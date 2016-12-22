Woman wants evidence tossed in Blackstone baby deaths case - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman wants evidence tossed in Blackstone baby deaths case

Evidence of squalid environment in Blackstone home. Evidence of squalid environment in Blackstone home.
Erika Murray Erika Murray
By: The Associated Press

WORCESTER, M.A -The lawyer for a Massachusetts woman facing murder charges after the bodies of three infants were found in her squalid home has asked a judge to throw out evidence police found during a search of the house.              

Erika Murray is charged in the deaths of two of three dead babies found in her Blackstone home in September 2014.             

The Telegram & Gazette reports that her attorney, Keith Halpern, told a judge on Wednesday that a police search of the home exceeded the scope of the search warrant, which he called “vague, overbroad and fatally defective.”              

Prosecutors countered that given the “bizarre and unusual” facts of the case, the search was justified.              

The judge did not immediately rule.            

Murray is being held without bail after pleading not guilty.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

