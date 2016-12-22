Dump truck driver pleads not guilty after woman hit, killed - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Dump truck driver pleads not guilty after woman hit, killed

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

WORCESTER, M.A. - A dump truck driver who police say ran over and killed a woman in her 80s in Worcester this past summer has pleaded not guilty to motor vehicle homicide.              

Philip Friedman, of Paxton, was arraigned in Central District Court on Wednesday. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance. The case was continued to March 8.              

Authorities say the 60-year-old Friedman, who operates a Paxton paving company, was the driver of the truck that hit and killed Patricia Lemay on July 14.

Investigators say Lemay was walking alongside the truck when the driver moved the vehicle forward to detach a trailer. Police say Lemay was knocked down and dragged nearly 50 feet.          

Defense attorney Mike Monopoli says his client is still haunted by what he saw underneath his truck.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.