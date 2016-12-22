Man robs Citizens Bank in Providence

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Police are searching for a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery at a Citizens Bank Thursday evening.

Authorities say they responded to the Citizens Bank inside of a Stop & Shop, located at 850 Manton Ave around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers told ABC6 News that an unidentified white male believed to be around 35 years of age, approached the bank teller and handed her a note.

The note allegedly said that the suspect had a firearm, but police say there was no firearm seen.

According to police, the suspect had also covered his face.

Police are investigating the incident at this time.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact Providence Police at (401)-272-3121.

