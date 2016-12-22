RI State Police urging drivers to be safe after 2 deadly crashes, 4 DUIs

By: Kainani Stevens

SCITUATE, R.I. - Rhode Island State Police held a press conference Thursday morning after a treacherous evening on the roadways.

With four separate DUI arrests, including a wrong way driver, and two deadly car crashes on 95 South, State Police are now making a desperate plea to drivers to not drink and rive this holiday weekend.

"We tragically report the death of two individuals, again these are preventable deaths that did not have to occur," said Captain Matthew Moynihan of the Rhode Island State Police.

This busy night for State Police comes after they held an anti-drunk driving and road safety event on Wednesday.

According to police all six incidents could have been easily avoided.

"Law enforcement does not want to go out and arrest four people for drunk driving. We don't want to issue the tickets. We want safe operations. We want people to be able to celebrate safely and get home to their families,” said Captain Matthew Moynihan of the Rhode Island State Police.

The wrong-way driver arrested in Pawtucket was identified as 23-year-old Brooke Morgan.

Police say she got on the highway in Massachusetts and traveled several miles going the wrong way on 95 North before being stopped by police.

She was arraigned in a Providence courtroom.

The victim in the Pawtucket 95 South crash was identified as 30-year-old Virtolino Lima of Providence.

Speed is considered a factor in both crashes as the driver clipped a lighted construction sign, lost control of his car and crashed into a jersey barrier before his car burst into flames. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The second crash victim identified as Raymond Santiago, police have not said whether alcohol was a factor in that crash.

