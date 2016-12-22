Police: Sandwich links man to recent burglaries in Wyoming - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Sandwich links man to recent burglaries in Wyoming

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

news@abc6.com

CHEYENNE, W.Y. - A half-eaten peanut butter and jelly sandwich found at the scene leads Wyoming police to arrest a burglary suspect.             

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports that Zachery Munoz has pleaded not guilty to three counts of burglary.              

Cheyenne police say someone on three separate occasions in September stole power tools and equipment from a business.

In the first case, police say they found a half-eaten peanut butter and jelly sandwich at the scene. They dubbed the suspect the "PB&J burglar."     

Police say subsequent DNA testing done at the Wyoming State Crime Lab linked 26-year-old Munoz to the sandwich.              

He entered a plea earlier this month, and his trial is scheduled for February.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.