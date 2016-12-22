2 TVs, a gun, and 5 types of drugs, Cranston man facing serious charges

By: News Staff

news@abc6.com

CRANSTON, R.I. – A Cranston man is facing five drug charges after authorities seized fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, and cocaine from two locations in Rhode Island on Thursday.

According to police, during a month long narcotics investigation 28-year-old Martin Abreu, of Cranston, was seen in multiple hand-to hand transactions at a residence on Lawrence Street in Cranston, and at another on Packard Street in North Providence.

With the power of multiple search warrants, officers raided both properties and seized: over 50 grams of fentanyl, over 40 grams of heroin, 6.6 grams of crack cocaine, 2.8 grams of cocaine, $4000.00 in cash, 2 flat screen televisions, and a firearm.

Authorities say prior to this arrest, Abreu had been convicted of another narcotics related charge, and will held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institution (ACI) following an arraignment at Cranston Police Department Headquarters.

Abreu will be arraigned on the following charges:

· 1 count of possession with intent to deliver a schedule 1 controlled substance

· 2 counts of possession with intent to deliver a schedule 2 controlled substance

· 1 count of possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance

· 1 count of possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance

“Abreu’s arrest and the seizure of both heroin and fentanyl have eliminated an alleged distribution operation in our City. We, as a police department, will continue to make removing the fentanyl and Heroin from our neighborhoods a priority and will dedicate whatever resources are necessary to accomplish this goal,” said Colonel Michael J. Winquist with the Cranston Police Department.

Police say fentanyl is a potent opioid, being approximately 80-100 times more potent than morphine, and around 40-50 times more potent than heroin.

The drug has been linked to numerous overdoses throughout the State of Rhode Island, and anyone with information regarding illegal narcotics activity is encouraged to contact Cranston Police at 401-942-2211.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016