Man rushed to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Seekonk

By: News Staff
news@abc6.com
SEEKONK, M.A. - A man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday night.
Police say around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of 430 Cole Street, in Seekonk for the reports of a car into a downed utility pole.
Some wires were knocked down, but no power outages were reported.
The driver's injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash at this time.
©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2016