Man rushed to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Seeko - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Man rushed to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Seekonk

SEEKONK, M.A. - A man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday night.

Police say around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of 430 Cole Street, in Seekonk for the reports of a car into a downed utility pole. 

Some wires were knocked down, but no power outages were reported. 

The driver's injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash at this time. 

