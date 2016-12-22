Man rushed to hospital after crashing into utility pole in Seekonk

By: News Staff

SEEKONK, M.A. - A man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital after his vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday night.

Police say around 8:27 p.m., officers responded to the area of 430 Cole Street, in Seekonk for the reports of a car into a downed utility pole.

Some wires were knocked down, but no power outages were reported.

The driver's injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash at this time.

