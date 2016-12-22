Man arrested for throwing bricks at police cruiser

By: News Staff

BOSTON, M.A. – A man has been accused of throwing bricks at a passing police vehicle in Boston, authorities say.

According to Boston Police, the police cruiser came under attack around 8:15 a.m., Thursday morning, after the officer heard a loud bang in the back of her cruiser.

The officer turned around and saw a man near the back of the vehicle.

The man, who was holding a brick, then threw the brick at the windshield of the vehicle.

Police said a second officer who witnessed the attack, was able to apprehend him from behind.

The second officer suffered minor injuries during the apprehension, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

