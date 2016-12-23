Thomas Scoring 14 Of His 28 Points In 4th Quarter, Celtics Beat - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Thomas Scoring 14 Of His 28 Points In 4th Quarter, Celtics Beat Pacers On The Road

Posted: Updated:

By COREY ELLIOT
Associated Press

       INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Isaiah Thomas had 28 points and nine assists, helping the Boston Celtics beat the Indiana Pacers 109-102 on Thursday night.

       Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder each scored 15 points for the Celtics, who have won four in a row. Marcus Smart had 12 points, and Amir Johnson and Kelly Olnyk finished with 11 apiece.

        Boston outscored Indiana 29-9 in the second quarter, turning a nine-point deficit into a 51-40 halftime lead. The Pacers pulled within four late in the game, but were unable to catch the Celtics down the stretch.

        Jeff Teague led Indiana with 31 points and eight assists. Paul George scored 19 points, and Thaddeus Young had 15 points and 12 rebounds for his second straight double-double.
 
        AP-WF-12-23-16 0245GMT
 

