Jagr Moves Into Second All-Time In NHL Scoring, But Bruins Spoil - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Jagr Moves Into Second All-Time In NHL Scoring, But Bruins Spoil Panthers Party In Florida

Posted: Updated:

RICK MENNING
Associated Press

       SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) - Jaromir Jagr moved into the outright No. 2 spot on the NHL career scoring list Thursday night, getting an assist in the Florida Panthers' 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins.

        Jagr got point No. 1,888 to break a tie with Mark Messier. The historic point came with 6:40 left. ``I appreciate everything ... over my hockey career, and I thank the fans,'' Jagr said in a brief ceremony during which he was given a golden stick.

        Only Wayne Gretzky, with 2,857 points, has more than Jagr. Aleksander Barkov was credited with the goal that deflected off the 44-year-old Czech star.

        In a video, Gretzky offered congratulations. ``You play the game the right way,'' he told Jagr.

        The game was stopped for a celebration, and Jagr came onto the ice to accept the commemorative golden stick from the Panthers. He waved to the crowd, got congratulatory stick-taps from both teams, and the game _ his 1,663rd in the NHL _ resumed.

        Frank Vatrano, Patrice Bergeron and David Backes scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask made 29 saves.
 
